Ravindra Jadeja Blamed For Lord's Test Loss Bizarrely, Ex-India Great Balwinder Singh Sandhu Says, 'Why Didn't he Trust Jasprit Bumrah?'

Updated 18 July 2025 at 10:16 IST
England vs India: As bizarre as it may sound, India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja is now facing the ire for the loss at Lord's in the third Test. Former India cricketer Balwinder Singh Sandhu has asked Jadeja why he has not trusted Jasprit Bumrah. He blamed Jadeja for not giving enough strike to Bumrah.
"Coming to the final moments, Ravindra Jadeja is someone I’ve known since his U-19 days at the National Cricket Academy. Even back then, he showed maturity beyond his age. He’s a smart cricketer, calm under pressure, but this time, maybe the fear of failing, or the pressure of not trusting the tail, got the better of him," Sandhu wrote in his column for Mid-day.
"If only he had trusted Jasprit Bumrah a bit more - especially when Bumrah was defending so well - and resisted taking that single off the fourth ball to retain strike. Had he backed himself to finish it in those last two balls, with the field up, it was a perfect moment to go for the boundary," he added.
Following the loss at Lord's, India is trailing in the five-match Test series. They would hope to bounce back at Manchester. The Old Trafford Test starts from July 23 and with the series on the line, it would be interesting to see what changes do the Indians incorporate.
All the talk is around will Bumrah play or not. As per multiple reports doing the rounds, it is believed he will eventually play the game. Also, one has to understand that there has been a long break from the third to the fourth Test.
Published 18 July 2025 at 10:16 IST