Published 11:14 IST, August 6th 2024

IND vs SL Preview: India need batsmen to fire against SL spinners in 3rd ODI to avoid series defeat

To prevent their first series loss to Sri Lanka in 27 years, the onus will be on Indian hitters, especially the superstar Virat Kohli, to follow the path set by captain Rohit Sharma and deftly handle the spin challenge in the third and final ODI.