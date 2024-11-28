'On To The Next Chapter': India And RCB Pacer Announces Retirement Ahead of IPL 2025

Indian pacer Siddharth Kaul has announced his retirement from international cricket, effective immediately. The 34-year-old Punjab-born bowler represented India in three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) during the 2018-19 season.

Siddharth Kaul announces retirement

In addition to his international career, Siddharth Kaul has also had a successful stint in the Indian Premier League ( IPL ), playing for various franchises including Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Kaul took to social media to share the news of his retirement, marking the end of his professional cricket career.

"The time has now come to call time on my career in India and announce my retirement,” wrote Kaul on X.

“I want to thank God for the path that has been made for me; the fans for the endless support; my parents and family for the sacrifices and confidence you have given me, especially during the injuries and lows."

“My teammates over the years for the dressing room memories and friendships; the BCCI for fulfilling a young child’s dream to represent India and win the 2008 Under-19 World Cup and receive my T20i and ODI caps in 2018,” (sic) he said.

“(I want to thank) Kolkata Knight Riders , Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL franchises for giving me memories of a lifetime; and last but not least, the @pcacricketassociation for giving me an opportunity to make my First Class debut in 2007 and supporting me throughout my career,” he added.

Siddharth Kaul's career

He was a member of India’s U-19 World Cup winning campaign in 2008 along with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. Siddharth Kaul is open to participation in leagues overseas.

Siddharth Kaul played a total of 88 First-Class matches for Punjab and claimed 297 wickets. In 111 List A games, the right-arm pacer snaffled 199 wickets and another 182 in 145 T20s.

With 155 dismissals, Siddharth Kaul is the highest wicket-taker in Vijay Hazare Trophy history as well as in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, claiming 120 wickets in 87 matches.

His last appearance in competitive cricket was in the Ranji Trophy clash between Haryana and Punjab at Rohtak earlier this month.