Published 14:39 IST, November 28th 2024
Rohit Sharma-Led Team India Meet Australian PM, Anthony Albanese Before IND vs AUS 2nd Test
The Indian Cricket Team met with Australian PM Anthony Albanese ahead of the 2nd IND vs AUS 2nd test in Adelaide.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The Indian Cricket Team is currently in Australia till January as they are playing the five match test series, the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. India took the lead in the first test match against Australia after defeating them by a massive 295 runs in the Optus Stadium in Perth. As there is sometime till the second BGT test between India and Australia, India are all set to play a warm-up match against the Prime Minister's XI from 30th November to 1st December 2024.
Indian Team Meets Australian PM Anthony Albanese Ahead Of Warm-Up Game
Ahead of the two day warmup game between the Indian Cricket Team and the team of Australian PM Anthony Albanese- The Prime Minister's XI, the Rohit Sharma led side met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Parliament House.
In the video, the players can be seen sharing a light-hearted chat and a laugh with the Australian PM as he greeted the players.
The warm-up match between India and the Prime Minister's XI will begin at 9:30 AM local time in the Adelaide Oval ground in Australia.
Indian Cricket Team vs Prime Minister's XI Squads
Prime Minister’s XI: Jack Edwards (c), Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Scott Boland, Jack Clayton, Aidan O’Connor, Ollie Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper, Hanno Jacobs, Sam Konstas, Lloyd Pope, Matthew Renshaw, Jem Ryan.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal.
14:39 IST, November 28th 2024