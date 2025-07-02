'Won't Happen Again': India Fans Hijack Barmy Army's Reply Section On X, Warn English Cricket Team's Fan Club Of Disappointing Result

India vs England: The second Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series is being played at Edgbaston, Birmingham. India are currently 1-0 down in the series and they are in dire need to turn things around in the secons match of the series. The Edgbaston Test, so far has been a repeat of many things that happened in Headingley. Ben Stokes won the toss, elected to bowl first and backed England's strength of chasing down targets.

India announced three changes for the Edgbaston Test. Sai Sudharsan, Shardul Thakur and Jasprit Bumrah were rested for the second Test. The trio was replaced by Washington Sundar, Nitish Reddy and Akash Deep. Gautam Gambhir has had to face a lot of backlash for dropping Jasprit Bumrah in one of the most important matches of recent times and India need to win it at all costs. It is being said that Bumrah will retuirn to play for return at Lord's.

Indian Fans Troll Barmy Army

The Barmy Army has been a brute force behind England's heroics on the field. On many occasions, Barmy Army makes it difficult for visting teams to stamp their authority on the home team. Barmy Army is also well-known for their antics on social media and the playful jibes that they take at their opponents.

The Barmy Army recently shared another post on their X (formerly known as twitter) account asking about the thoughts of the first 90-minutes of the Edgbaston Test. The comment section was hijacked by the Indian fans who asked the Barmy Army to beware of the result that might follow and then disappoint them.

Here's How The Indian Fans Reacted:

Jaiswal And Karun Nair Dominate Proceedings On First Session Of Day 1