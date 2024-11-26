Gautam Gambhir to Fly Back to Home From AUS After Perth Test Win Due to 'Personal Reasons' - REPORT

In what would come as a big setback, India head coach Gautam Gambhir is set to fly back home after the Perth Test win. Gambhir is leaving the team midway through the five-match series due to ‘personal reasons’. As per a report, Gambhir is going to rejoin the team before the second Test at Adelaide starting December 6. Following the emphatic win at Perth, the team will now travel to Canberra on Wednesday to play a two-day pink-ball tour game. The Indian team will play the two-day game against the Prime Minister's XI is slated to begin on Saturday, November 30. As of now, it is not clear who will be the coach of the side for that game. India will look to get used to the Pink ball and playing under lights.

ALSO READ: Bumrah Reflects on Overcoming Odds and Inspiring His Team to Victory

‘Will join the team before the start of the second Test’

"Gambhir has informed us that he will be travelling back home and will join the team before the start of the second Test. He has cited personal reasons and the BCCI has accepted his request," the report quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, the Indian team led by Jasprit Bumrah , thrashed Australia by 295 runs to go 1-0 up in the series. Bumrah led from the front as he bagged eight wickets in the match and was rightly adjudicated as the player of the match.