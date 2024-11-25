India Mercilessly Annihilate Australia To Bring Pat Cummins & Co To Their Knees, Win BGT Opener

Against all odds, Team India toppled Australia at their home in the opening Test of the 5-match Border Gavaskar Trophy by registering a 295 run victory.

India arrived into the series low on confidence and expectations given their home series loss to New Zealand. Australia were firm favourites with experts predicting a drubbing for the home side at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

But Jasprit Bumrah led India silenced the white noise as they dominated Australia on all four days to register one of India's greatest Test wins on enemy soil.

Captain Bumrah To The Rescue

In the absence of Rohit Sharma , Jasprit Bumrah took on the captaincy role and led India from the front. After a horrible batting display in the first innings, India were bowled out for just 150. Australia were on top of their game, but Jasprit Bumrah simply had other ideas.

Bumrah with the ball in hand decimated the Australian top order to set up India's recovery. In a fantastic bowling display, Bumrah bagged a five wicket haul as India knocked over Australia for just 104.

KL Rahul & Yashasvi Jaiswal's Historic Partnership

India entered the third innings with a handy lead of 46. The opening pair of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal showed excellent discipline and patience to put together a historic stand of 201 runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul | Image: AP

This marked India's highest ever opening partnership in Australia in 20 years. KL Rahul scored 77 runs while, Jaiswal scored a memorable 161 to bring up his first century 'Down Under'.

The Return Of The King

Jaiswal's 161 certainly set India on their way to a thumping win but all the headlines were stolen by Virat Kohli at long last bringing up his 81st century.

Virat Kohli was under immense pressure going into the series with reports suggesting that if his form doesn't improve, he could be axed from the Test squad.

Virat Kohli soaks in the atmosphere at the Optus Stadium in Perth after scoring a very special 81st century. Image | AP

But Virat Kohli silenced all his doubters in spectacular fashion as he scored his 10th ton against Australia and 7th on Australian soil. As soon as Kohli got to his 81st international hundred, the Optus Stadium in Perth, erupted to huge cheers as the King roared back to form.

India Grind Australia To Dust

India set a towering total of 534 to chase for Australia, and the bowlers showed no respite in the fourth innings as they knocked over Australia for just 238 runs. In doing so, India handed Australia their first ever defeat at the Optus Stadium in Perth and became only the first team to win at both the WACA and Optus.

The Indian domination under Western skies sets up the series perfectly as three more wins without losing a Test would guarantee the visitors a spot in the World Test Championship final. The return of skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will further boost the team going into the second Test. a day and night encounter at Adelaide oval.