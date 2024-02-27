English
Updated February 27th, 2024 at 18:11 IST

India player Ishan Kishan finally seen playing cricket, still defies Rohit Sharma and BCCI's orders

Ishan Kishan took up the wicket-keeping duties on the field as RBI opted to field first against Route Mobile Limited in the DY Patil T20 Cup.

Indian wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan has swiftly returned to competitive cricket after a three-month hiatus, heeding Rahul Dravid's counsel to engage in "some cricket" for an Indian team comeback. Participating in the DY Patil T20 Cup for RBI, Kishan donned the gloves in their clash against Route Mobile at DY Patil University Grounds, Navi Mumbai. This comes after he was spotted training with Hardik Pandya, probably looking to make a strong IPL outing.

Ishan Kishan defies Rohit Sharma and BCCI's orders

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid initially urged Ishan Kishan to prioritize "domestic cricket" for a potential return to the Indian team, later emphasizing the need for him to simply get back into playing rhythm. Kishan withdrew from the Indian squad before the South Africa Test series and has yet to make a comeback.

The BCCI expects centrally contracted players like Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer to participate in domestic matches, but both opted out of Ranji Trophy games. Kishan's recent training sessions alongside Hardik Pandya hint at preparations for the upcoming IPL season. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah recently cautioned players, possibly targetting Kishan and Iyer, regarding their reluctance to participate in domestic cricket, issuing an ultimatum to all centrally contracted players.

Ishan Kishan took up the wicket-keeping duties on the field as RBI opted to field first against Route Mobile Limited. He joined a formidable RBI lineup that includes IPL players Shahbaz Nadeem, Amit Mishra, Ankit Rajpoot, Dhruv Shorey, and Riyan Parag.

Hardik Pandya has marked his comeback to competitive cricket, captaining Reliance 1 in the DY Patil T20 Cup against Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. Demonstrating his all-round prowess, Pandya bowled three overs, securing figures of 2/22, and batted at No.10 during his team's narrow two-wicket victory.

Published February 27th, 2024 at 18:04 IST

