Updated February 27th, 2024 at 08:49 IST

SPECULATION MOUNTS: Virat Kohli's IPL 2024 return amid Sunil Gavaskar's witty comment on his absence

Anticipation grows for Virat Kohli's IPL 2024 return as Sunil Gavaskar adds humor to discussions about his absence.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli | Image:BCCI
Virat Kohli, the renowned cricketer, was notably absent from the entire India vs England 5-match test series due to personal reasons, specifically the birth of his second child named Akaay. As the much-anticipated IPL season approaches, there are growing concerns and speculations within the cricketing community regarding his potential return to action specifically for his IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Fans and enthusiasts eagerly await official updates and announcements regarding Kohli's availability and participation in the upcoming IPL matches.

Also Read: Ben Stokes gets annoyed at post-match PC over question on England

Sunil Gavaskar raises questions regarding Kohli’s presence in the upcoming IPL season

Regarding Virat Kohli's probable participation in the next IPL 2024 season, Sunil Gavaskar has expressed concern. This doubt stems from the fact that Kohli has been conspicuously absent from the current five-match Test series against England for personal reasons. The Indian Premier League 2024 is scheduled to start soon after the fifth Test match between India and England ends.

Famous cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has expressed concerns over Virat Kohli's potential participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2024. Such speculation has been sparked by Kohli's absence from the current Test series against England, which is being attributed to personal reasons. Arriving near the end of the five-match Test series between India and England, the IPL 2024 season is scheduled to start soon.

 Interestingly, th‌e IPL 2024 is scheduled to start soon after India vs England five-match Test series ends. Prominent Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has expressed doubts about Virat Kohli's availability for the IPL given his recent absence from international play. Sunil Gavaskar said: 

 "Kya woh khelenge kuchh reason ke liye khel nahin rahe hain, shaayad ho sakta hai ke IPL ke liye bhi na khele (Will Virat Kohli play? He is not playing because of some reason, perhaps he may not play in IPL as well,"

 Also Read: Rohit Sharma disappointed with the home victory reception

Gavaskar made a suggestion that Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel would have a breakout season in the IPL. During India's series-clinching victory over England, Jurel, in just his second Test match debut, won accolades for his outstanding batting efforts of 90 and an undefeated 39. He was also named Man of the Match. Gavaskar added: 

"He could be promoted up the order. Jurel could be the superstar after this performance in the Test matches. Even Akash Deep could get more exposure in RCB and play the role of the death over specialist which they were missing last season." 

“To allow Rohit to play purely as a batterâ€æ it has been a busy season for him, first the World Cup, and now this series. This will give him the freedom to play without worrying about other players. My feeling is that it will work very well for Mumbai Indians. For Hardik to have someone like Rohit to turn to would be invaluable. Hardik will enjoy having Rohit as 'captain'.”

Published February 27th, 2024 at 08:49 IST

