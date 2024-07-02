sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 10:21 IST, July 2nd 2024

India's return journey: Barbados PM says she expects airport to open in next 6 to 12 hours

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team is set to fly home aboard a charter flight on Tuesday evening after Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said she expects the airport here to become operational in the "next 6 to 12 hours", ending the shutdown forced by a category 4 hurricane.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Indian Cricket Team Set to Fly Home from Barbados as Airport Reopens
Indian Cricket Team Set to Fly Home from Barbados as Airport Reopens | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

09:45 IST, July 2nd 2024