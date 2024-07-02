Published 10:21 IST, July 2nd 2024

India's return journey: Barbados PM says she expects airport to open in next 6 to 12 hours

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team is set to fly home aboard a charter flight on Tuesday evening after Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said she expects the airport here to become operational in the "next 6 to 12 hours", ending the shutdown forced by a category 4 hurricane.