India Skipper Rohit Sharma Explores Innovative Training Methods with a Baseball Bat in Melbourne | WATCH

The Boxing Day Test match will present one of Team India's toughest tests as the Border Gavaskar Trophy series is still tied at one. With India and Australia at stake in the World Test Championship Final, all eyes will be on Melbourne. Team India has been diligently preparing for the forthcoming test match since arriving at the site of the fourth test match. Rohit Sharma, the captain of Team India, has struggled in the last two test matches and wants to give it his all in the next one. He was observed practicing with a baseball bat, a special piece of equipment.

In Pursuit of Perfection, Rohit Sharma Trains With A Baseball Bat In Melbourne

To perfect his skills for the Boxing Day Test match, Rohit Sharma is doing everything possible for the high-stakes fixture. To tackle the dangerous Australian bowling depth, the Indian skipper underwent an intense training session in Melbourne. He took a unique method to enhance his skills in batting for the fourth test match.

In a video shared by Star Sports on 'X' [Formerly Known As Twitter], Rohit Sharka could be seen holding a baseball bat and he made some swings in the air to acclimate to it. The bat was used as a part of a unique training drill and was possibly for perfecting his precision hitting skills.

India And Australia Encounter Tough Challenge In Melbourne During Boxing Day Test

In the first test match in Perth, Team India put on an unforgettable display and won handily. The victory at the Optus Stadium will live in memory for a very long time because of Virat Kohli's incredible scoring and Jasprit Bumrah's outstanding captaincy. However, Australia quickly responded in the day-night second test match. In Adelaide, the Pink Ball was dominated by the Australians. In the third test match, the hosts were aiming for a resounding victory. However, India's tailender hitters and the persistent rain showers prevented them from a follow-on, and the game ended in a draw.