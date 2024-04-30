Advertisement

In the recent announcement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the eagerly awaited 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 has been unveiled. Among the notable revelations, it's the Mumbai Indians who emerge as the dominant force, contributing significantly to the national squad.

Led by the experienced Rohit Sharma, who was also the captain of the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and with the dynamic all-rounder Hardik Pandya as his deputy, Mumbai Indians players constitute a formidable presence in the Indian lineup. Both Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, pivotal figures in Mumbai Indians' IPL campaigns, bring their wealth of leadership qualities to the international stage.

A glance at the squad reveals the influence of various IPL franchises:

- Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah.

- Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

- Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj.

- Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav.

- Chennai Super Kings: Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja.

- Punjab Kings: Arshdeep Singh.

With four players donning the iconic blue and gold of Mumbai Indians, including the captain and vice-captain, the franchise asserts its influence not just domestically but also on the international stage. While Mumbai Indians lead the charge, other franchises also make significant contributions, ensuring a diverse representation across various IPL teams. Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals follow closely behind, with three players each making the cut for the T20 World Cup squad.

India's squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed

