Ravi Ashwin to RETIRE? Virat Kohli Hugging IND Allrounder Spark Speculations

India veteran Ravichandran Ashwin was picked for the Adelaide Test but could not make the XI in Brisbane because of the change of conditions. Ashwin is now in the dressing-room and there is little possibility of him getting picked for the next two games. So, does he retire after the Brisbane game? A picture has gone viral where Virat Kohli is seen hugging Ashwin after a long chat and that has sparked all kinds of speculations on social space.

Meanwhile, Australia made a spirited declaration at 89 for seven in their second innings, setting India a tricky chase of 275 runs with more than one session to go on the final day of the third Test.

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah led the show with 3/18 in his six overs, aided well by Mohammed Siraj (2/35 in 7 overs) and Akash Deep (2/28).

The surprise move from skipper Pat Cummins came after the 18th over when they declared the innings as a two-way result seemed realistic with more than 50 overs possible in the final session. The third Test had multiple rain interruption across the five days.