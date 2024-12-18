'Rohit Will Step Down as Ind Captain if...': Gavaskar's STUNNING Comment

India captain Rohit Sharma has been out-of-form in red-ball cricket and now former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has made a stunning comment on him. Rohit, batting at No. 6, scored merely 10 runs in the first essay at Brisbane. Gavaskar reckons Rohit may step down on his own if he does not get among the runs in the next two Test matches against Australia.

‘He (Rohit) himself will take the call’

“I think Rohit obviously will get the opportunity to play in the next couple of matches, that's for sure. But maybe at the end of it, if he hasn't scored runs, my feeling is that he himself will take the call,” he said.

“He's a very conscientious cricketer, he will not want to be a burden on the team. He's a cricketer who cares very deeply for Indian cricket."

“So if he doesn't score runs in the next couple of games, I think he himself will step down.”

Meanwhile, Australia made a spirited declaration at 89 for seven in their second innings, setting India a tricky chase of 275 runs with more than one session to go on the final day of the third Test.

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah led the show with 3/18 in his six overs, aided well by Mohammed Siraj (2/35 in 7 overs) and Akash Deep (2/28).

The surprise move from skipper Pat Cummins came after the 18th over when they declared the innings as a two-way result seemed realistic with more than 50 overs possible in the final session.

The third Test had multiple rain interruption across the five days.