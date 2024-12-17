Published 06:55 IST, December 18th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 Live Score & Updates: Rain To Help India On Final Day?
India vs Australia 3rd Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy Live Score & Updates: Catch the latest score and updates from Day 5 of the IND vs AUS third Test at Brisbane. At stumps on the fourth day, India was batting at 252/9, still trailing Australia by 193 runs.
India managed to avoid the follow-on against Australia on the fourth day of the Test match. Despite being reduced to 74/5, India's lower-order batsmen staged a remarkable recovery to take the team past the follow-on mark. Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul made significant contributions to India's cause, but it was the unlikely pair of Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah who stole the show. The two tailenders put on a crucial 10-wicket stand worth 39 runs, which ultimately helped India avoid the follow-on. At stumps on the fourth day, India was batting at 252/9, still trailing Australia by 193 runs. The Indian team's narrow escape has set the stage for an intriguing final day's play, with the visitors facing an uphill task to salvage a draw.
Australia vs India: Playing XIs for 3rd Test
Australia's playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood
India's playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
07:38 IST, December 18th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Lunch Has Been Taken
Australia dismissed India for 260, but lightning and rain halted play before their second innings. Lunch has been taken, with further action uncertain.
07:37 IST, December 18th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Rain Makes The Situation Worse
As play resumes on Day 5 of the third Test at The Gabba, heavy rain is causing significant delays. Australia leads by 185 runs after dismissing India for 260. With a draw becoming increasingly likely due to weather conditions, both teams face pressure as Australia aims to extend their advantage and India seeks survival.
06:52 IST, December 18th 2024
India vs Australia 3rd Test Live: Welcome to the blog!
Catch all the updates from Day 5 of the third Test match between India and Australia at the Gabba here at republicworld.com
