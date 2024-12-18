'There Have Been Complaints': Rohit Sharma Slams NCA Amid Rumours Of His Rift With Mohammed Shami

Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami has not played an international match since the 2023 ODI WC final and is reportedly at the NCA for rehabilitation while the Indian team is in Australia for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy. Following the draw at Brisbane, India captain Rohit Sharma seemed curious to know about Shami's fitness. In recent times, there have been rifts of rumour between Rohit and Shami. Asking people of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) to provide an update on Shami's fitness, Rohit said he knows that the veteran pacer is playing domestic cricket in India.

‘Last thing you want is the player coming here and then pulling out in the middle of the game’

"I think it's high time somebody from NCA talked about him. That's our national cricket academy where he is rehabing. Those guys are the ones who need to come up and give us some kind of update. But look, I understand he's playing a lot of cricket back home, but there have been some complaints about his knee as well. The last thing you want is the player coming here and then pulling out in the middle of the game. You know what happens when that kind of thing happens."

"There's no way we want to take that chance unless we are like, not a hundred percent, 200 hundred percent sure. We're not going to take any risk. But yeah, like I said in the last press conference, the door is open. If those guys at the NCA feel that he's okay to go and recovered, and play, I will be happy to have him," he added.

SERIES LOCKED AT 1-1