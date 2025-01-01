How Virat Kohli, Team India Cricketers Celebrated New Year in Sydney Ahead of Test | WATCH

After the debacle at Melbourne, Team India quickly moved to Sydney for the fifth and final Test and the cricketers celebrated the New Year in the city itself. On New Year Eve, former India captain Virat Kohli was spotted strolling in the streets of Sydney along with his wife, Anushka Sharma and Devdutt Padikkal. Kohli and Anushka were dressed in black and looked extremely stylish. On the other hand, Padikkal looked relaxed in his black shirt and white trousers. Padikkal later took to Instagram and shared a picture of the celebrations in the city of Sydney. Here is a clip of Kohli with Padikkal and Anushka doing the rounds on social space.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, Kohli has not lived upto expectations with the bat in the series. He has a century and nothing significant apart from that. He looked settled in the middle on a couple of occasions, but then, he gave it away trying to fish outside the off-stump.

WHAT LIES AHEAD?