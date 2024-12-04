Published 11:49 IST, December 4th 2024
'Just Fit me in': KL Rahul's REQUEST to Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir Ahead of Pink Test
After a splendid outing at Perth, KL Rahul is still concerned over his spot in the side with regular skipper Rohit Sharma returning.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
After a splendid outing at Perth, KL Rahul is still concerned over his spot in the side with regular skipper Rohit Sharma returning to the side. So, what happens to Rahul, who got India off to steady starts in Rohit's absence? Asked about his batting position in the side, Rahul claims he knows it, but cannot reveal.
‘Been told not to share it’
"I have been told (where I would bat), but I have also been told not to share it with you," Rahul told reporters with a big smile.
Rahul also went on to reveal that he was told he would open in Perth once Rohit was ruled out.
‘Told quite early that I will be opening’
"I was told quite early that I will be opening. I did not play the whole New Zealand series, didn't play the last two games. and I was told fairly early that I might get a chance to open the innings. I have enough time to prepare. It is something that I have done for a long time in my career. I just had to go back and practice a bit more. so I knew how I was going to get my runs and what processes I needed to follow. It helped me that I played a few practice games here. I opened for India A," Rahul said.
It would now be interesting to see what happens - will Rohit open with Yashasvi Jaiswal or will it be Rahul? The much-awaited Test match starts on December 6 at Adelaide Oval. It will be a Day-Night game played with a Pink Ball. For the unversed, India have already taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
Updated 11:54 IST, December 4th 2024