Nitish Reddy's Father Steals Show at MCG as Son Registers Record-Breaking Maiden Test Century | WATCH

Young Nitish Reddy came up with the goods at MCG. He smashed his maiden Test ton during Boxing Day Test. He came into bat when the side was reeling and needed to avoid the follow-on. He, along with Washington Sundar stitched a 105-run stand to save the follow-on. Then he got to his maiden Test ton, but it was his father's reaction that stole the show. His father, who was at the venue, was seen praying when his son was in the 90s. Once he got to a hundred with a lofted on-drive, his father was ecstatic as the cameras panned towards him. The commentators were also happy to see the reaction of his father. Surely a moment that Nitish will savour all his life.

Meanwhile, bad light has stopped play with India still trailing by 116 runs. India have just one wicket in hand. Reddy and Mohammed Siraj are in the middle.

Reddy would be very proud of what he has done. He has bailed India out of a tricky situation and kept them in the game.

With the Test ton, he joined his idol Virat Kohli in an elite list of Indian batters on Saturday, December 28. The 21-year-old became the fifth batter to score a century in the Boxing Day Test for India at the MCG. Former legend Virender Sehwag was the first Indian to score a century in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG. The former India opener smashed 195 runs from 225 balls for the Sourav Ganguly-led side in 2003.