Nitish Reddy's 'Pushpa' Style Celebration After Fifty in Boxing Day Test Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Young Nitish Reddy has been the biggest plus for India from the tour of Australia. Reddy has got to his maiden Test fifty. Every time India has found themselves in trouble, Reddy has come up with the goods. Even today, during the Boxing Day Test, India was reeling and were on the verge of conceding a follow-on to the hosts. And that is why Reddy's innings is important as he helped India avoid the follow-on. He played the ball to it's merit and was not defensive in his approach despite the situation of the game. But it was his ‘Pushpa’ style celebration after reaching the milestone that is making all the headlines. Here is the clip where Reddy gets to his maiden Test fifty.