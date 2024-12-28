Published 08:48 IST, December 28th 2024
Nitish Reddy's 'Pushpa' Style Celebration After Fifty in Boxing Day Test Goes VIRAL | WATCH
Young Nitish Reddy has been the biggest plus for India from the tour of Australia. Reddy has got to his maiden Test fifty.
Even today, during the Boxing Day Test, India was reeling and were on the verge of conceding a follow-on to the hosts. And that is why Reddy's innings is important as he helped India avoid the follow-on. He played the ball to it's merit and was not defensive in his approach despite the situation of the game. But it was his 'Pushpa' style celebration after reaching the milestone that is making all the headlines. Here is the clip where Reddy gets to his maiden Test fifty.
WATCH VIDEO
Day 2 1st Session
Earlier, Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon took the crucial wickets of Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja as India reached 244/7 in 73 overs and trail Australia by 230 runs at lunch on day three of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
It was a fascinating session of Test cricket for Australia, as their bowlers showed excellent control and discipline to take out the two overnight batters, especially with Pant’s manner of dismissal coming under immense scrutiny.
With Reddy looking great again in his footwork and proactiveness and Sundar giving him company, India fortunes in this Test would depend heavily on them. They would know they have a mountain to climb and it will not be easy.
BRIEF SCORES:
Australia 474 lead India 298/7 in 89 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 82, Nitish Kumar Reddy 66 not out; Scott Boland 3-47, Pat Cummins 2-70) by 176 runs
