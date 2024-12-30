REVEALED! Reason Behind Travis Head's OBSCENE Celebration After Rishabh Pant's Wicket at MCG

Australia cricketer Travis Head made headlines on the final day of the Boxing Day Test after picking the wicket of Rishabh Pant . The incident transpired after Head dismissed Pant against the run of play on Monday at the MCG. Pant perished for 34, but it is what happened after that was eyebrow raising. Head made a gesture with his finger after picking up the wicket and while everyone reckoned it was obscene - it actually was not. We now come to know that Head had done something similar after he picked up four for 10 against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka in a span of 17 balls. After that effort, he had taken to social space and posted a picture where he dips in finger in cold water.

JAISWAL-PANT STAND

Earlier in the day, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Pant batted 27.5 overs together to stitch a defiant, unbroken stand of 79 runs to keep India afloat in the chase of 340 against Australia on last day of the Test.

At tea, India have reached 112/3 in 54 overs, with Jaiswal batting on 63 off 159 balls, his second fifty of this game coming with a mix of attacking shots and solid defence. Pant, meanwhile, is 28 not out off 93 balls and has shown unbelievable restraint.

The duo's efforts have meant India are in a serious chance of ending the Melbourne Test with a drawn result, especially with the second new ball 26 overs away. The post-lunch session began with Jaiswal playing back-to-back controlled cut shots to take boundaries off Scott Boland, followed by hitting the same shot for a similar result in the pacer's next over.

