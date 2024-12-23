Rohit Sharma STRUGGLING Against Part-Timer Devdutt Padikkal, Fans Express Concern | WATCH VIDEO

India captain Rohit Sharma is one of the best batters of the generation and hence to see him struggle against a part-timer has raised concerns. His form in the four outings he has had in Australia has not been anything big. With fans criticising and calling for Rohit's retirement from the long format, a clip has surfaced online and is going viral. In the viral clip, one can see Rohit struggling against part-timer Devdutt Padikkal in the nets ahead of the much-important Boxing Day Test at the iconic MCG. Padikkal beat Rohit with a ball that kept a touch low. Rohit could not bring his bat down on time and was beaten. Here is the viral clip. Take a look.

“I think Rohit obviously will get the opportunity to play in the next couple of matches, that’s for sure. But maybe at the end of it, if he hasn’t scored runs, my feeling is that he himself will take the call," former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar had told ABC Sports.

