'Sam Konstas Fired up Jasprit Bumrah' - Ex-Australian Great Slams Young Opener After Sydney Controversy

Former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh came down hard on young opener Sam Konstas after his unnecessary face-off with Jasprit Bumrah . Waugh reckoned there was no need for Konstas to get into it on the opening day of the final Test at SCG. Waugh reckoned there is no need to fire up Bumrah as that may backfire. Waugh says Konstas should be minding his own business.

‘You can understand Usman Khawaja trying to wind the clock down’

"You can understand Usman Khawaja trying to wind the clock down so he didn’t have to face another over, but then you have got Sam Konstas trying to get involved," Waugh said on-air while in commentary on Fox Cricket.

“I don’t know whether it is naive enthusiasm or that’s just the way he has always played his game through the juniors and likes to have high energy and get involved in the game, but really there was no need for Sam to get involved there," he added.

AS IT HAPPENED

It was stumps at the time of filing the copy and it was a day that belonged to the hosts. India are reeling at 138 for six in their second essay and have a 142-run lead. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar are in the middle and they have a mountain to climb. One would hope they come up with the goods on the third day at SCG.