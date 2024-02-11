Advertisement

The ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup will reach its final phase, with two finalists - India and Australia. The Indian Cricket Team will face Australia in what appears to be the finest opportunity to avenge their ODI World Cup final humiliation. Team India, coached by Uday Saharan, has been on an upward track and is likely to dominate the forthcoming encounter. However, the Australian team is likely to provide stiff opposition to the Boys in Blue.

India vs Australia U-19 World Cup final: Dream 11 tips, weather update, probable XIs

India vs Australia U-19 World Cup final: Dream 11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey

Batters: Uday Saharan, Harry Dixon, Sachin Dhas, Hugh Weibgen

All-rounders: Musheer Khan, Tom Straker, Arshin Kulkarni

Bowlers: Callum Vidler, Saumy Kumar Pandey

India vs Australia U-19 World Cup final: Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Musheer Khan could be made the captain for today’s match and Tom Straker could be made the vice vaptain

Saumy Kumar Pandey could be made the captain for today’s match and Aravelly Avanish Rao as the vice-captain

India vs Australia U-19 World Cup final: Pitch Report

Willowmoore Park's pitch is known to favour bowlers, offering substantial lateral movement. This trend is expected to continue in the upcoming match, promising an exciting battle between batsmen and bowlers.

India vs Australia U-19 World Cup final: Weather Report

The weather at Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in Benoni currently shows partly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 15°C. There is no precipitation, and humidity is at 89%. The wind speed is around 18 km/h. It's a cool and partly cloudy morning at the stadium.

India vs Australia predicted XIs for U-19 World Cup final

INDIA U-19 - Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey

AUSTRALIA U-19 - Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Tom Campbell, Oliver Peake, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler

India vs Australia squads U-19 World Cup final

INDIA: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan

AUSTRALIA: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Oliver Peake, Tom Campbell, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler, Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Corey Wasley, Aidan O Connor