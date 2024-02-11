Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 09:35 IST

India vs Australia U-19 World Cup final: Dream11 fantasy tips, pitch, weather report & predicted XI

Get hold of the Dream11 fantasy XI tips and suggestions for the India vs Australia U-19 World Cup final at the Willowmoore Park.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
ICC U-19 World Cup 2024
ICC U-19 World Cup trophy | Image:Instagram/cricketworldcup
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup will reach its final phase, with two finalists - India and Australia. The Indian Cricket Team will face Australia in what appears to be the finest opportunity to avenge their ODI World Cup final humiliation. Team India, coached by Uday Saharan, has been on an upward track and is likely to dominate the forthcoming encounter. However, the Australian team is likely to provide stiff opposition to the Boys in Blue.

India vs Australia U-19 World Cup final: Dream 11 tips, weather update, probable XIs

India vs Australia U-19 World Cup final: Dream 11 prediction

  • Wicket-keeper: Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey
  • Batters: Uday Saharan, Harry Dixon, Sachin Dhas, Hugh Weibgen
  • All-rounders: Musheer Khan, Tom Straker, Arshin Kulkarni
  • Bowlers: Callum Vidler, Saumy Kumar Pandey

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE | Mithali Raj on the state of women's cricket in India

India vs Australia U-19 World Cup final: Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

  • Musheer Khan could be made the captain for today’s match and Tom Straker could be made the vice vaptain
  •  Saumy Kumar Pandey could be made the captain for today’s match and Aravelly Avanish Rao as the vice-captain

India vs Australia U-19 World Cup final: Pitch Report

Willowmoore Park's pitch is known to favour bowlers, offering substantial lateral movement. This trend is expected to continue in the upcoming match, promising an exciting battle between batsmen and bowlers.

India vs Australia U-19 World Cup final: Weather Report

The weather at Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in Benoni currently shows partly cloudy conditions with a temperature of 15°C. There is no precipitation, and humidity is at 89%. The wind speed is around 18 km/h. It's a cool and partly cloudy morning at the stadium.

India vs Australia predicted XIs for U-19 World Cup final

INDIA U-19 - Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey

AUSTRALIA U-19 - Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Tom Campbell, Oliver Peake, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler

Advertisement

Also Read: IND vs ENG: Akash Deep ready to step up at the International stage

India vs Australia squads  U-19 World Cup final

INDIA: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan

AUSTRALIA: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen(c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks(w), Oliver Peake, Tom Campbell, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler, Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Corey Wasley, Aidan O Connor

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 09:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

14 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

14 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

14 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

15 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

19 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

19 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

19 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

19 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

20 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

20 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

20 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

21 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

2 days ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Government set to introduce National Creators’ Awards

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. Veteran Artist A Ramachandran Dies At 89 After Prolonged Illness

    Lifestyle14 minutes ago

  3. U-19 Cricket World Cup Champions: A list of all winners and runners-up

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  4. Central Funds Row Escalates as Cong Stages Protest Against Amit Shah

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Speeding Car Crashing Into A Gas Station, Resulting In Huge Explosion

    World20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement