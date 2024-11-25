Virat Kohli-Nathan Lyon's BANTER During Perth Test is UNMISSABLE | WATCH

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli and Nathan Lyon are two of the greats of the modern-day cricket and hence the excitement was huge when the two faced-off on Sunday at Perth. During a stage in Kohli's stay, he was up against Lyon and that is when all the chatter started. An incident that stole the show was when Lyon beat Kohli with a ball that turned square. Kohli missed it on the inside and Alex Carey could not stop it as it went for a boundary. While Kohli came to the other end, Lyon told him, ‘that was a decent ball’. Then Kohli said, ‘easy one, guys’. Lyon responded to Kohli saying, ‘oh jeez, that’s not respect there'.

Kohli went onto bring up a hundred. It was his 81st international century and his 30th in Test cricket.

"Anushka has been right by my side through thick and thin. She knows everything that goes on behind the scenes, what goes on in the head when you don't play as well, you make a few mistakes after getting yourself in,” said Kohli after the century at the Optus stadium.

