India vs England, 1st ODI, FREE Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch TV Broadcast

A couple of weeks ahead of the much-awaited Champions Trophy , India take on England in an ODI bilateral series. While the series is being looked at as a perfect platform for the two teams to get their combinations right, there will certainly be other sub-plots. Both teams boast of big stars and that will certainly help in drawing the crowds to the stadiums.

‘There is a certain type of cricket that we want to play’

“Look, there is a certain type of cricket that we want to play, a certain brand of cricket we want to play," Rohit said. “And whether it means we have to go and do what we did in the World Cup, we will try and do that. But again, look, the World Cup was one and a half years back. So, clearly we need to regroup as a group now and think about what we need to do here.

1st ODI, India vs England LIVE telecast and streaming

When will the India vs England 1st ODI cricket match take place?

The 1st ODI cricket match between India vs England will take place on Thursday (February 6).

What time will the India vs England 1st ODI cricket match begin?

The 1st ODI cricket match between India vs England is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Where will the India vs England 1st ODI cricket match take place?

The 1st ODI cricket match between India vs England will take place at the VCA Stadium, in Nagpur.

Where to watch live telecast of India vs England 1st ODI cricket match on television?

On television, the live telecast of 1st ODI cricket match between India vs England will be available on Star Sports network.