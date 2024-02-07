English
Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 17:31 IST

India star ready to become next captain after Rohit Sharma: 'Given the opportunity, who wouldn't?

IND vs ENG: Amid speculation about Rohit Sharma, another Indian player has thrown his hat on taking over the mantle from Rohit as the Indian skipper.

Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma in action
Rohit Sharma in action | Image:AP
India vs England: There has been a lot of speculation regarding Rohit Sharma's future in Test cricket. The Indian captain, while being a legend in the limited-overs format, has been wanting on some occasions in Test cricket. There has been doubt on his place in the longest format of the game and a lot will depend on his performance in the upcoming India vs England Test series. In the meantime, another Indian player has thrown his hat on taking over the mantle from the Rohit Sharma as the Indian skipper.

3 things you need to know

  • India face England in a five-match Test series, starting January 25
  • Rohit Sharma needs to produce the goods with his bat to end all speculations
  • Meanwhile, another Indian player has thrown his hat in the race to become the next India captain

Can he become the next India captain?

India's pace superstar Jasprit Bumrah was asked about his opinion on pace bowlers becoming captain. Bumrah did not think a pacer cannot be the captain as the name of Pat Cummins was brought into the conversation. Bumrah captained Indian in the one-off IND vs ENG Test match in 2022, which India lost to Ben Stokes' side. 

ALSO READ | 'They won’t tire me out, I could get heaps': Bumrah set to clobber ENG's Bazball in Test series

On his thoughts about captaining India, the 36-year-old said: "I did one game and it was the utmost honour." 

Drawing inspiration from Pat Cummins, who has excelled as a seam-bowling captain for Australia, Bumrah is open to the idea of taking on the leadership mantle in future.

"Playing Test cricket is great, captaining was even better. Yes, we lost but we were ahead in the match and I loved the responsibility. Sometimes as a fast bowler you go down to fine leg and switch off but I loved being involved in every decision, right in the thick of things." "And given the opportunity, of course, who wouldn't? (Cummins) plays for Australia, the number of matches differs and that kind of thing. Not many (seamers) have done it before.

"But it's a good example that yes, fast bowlers are the smart ones, they do a hard job and they know what to do around the game." 

Test cricket is the pinnacle 

Despite breaking into the Indian team with solid performances for five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, Bumrah considers Test cricket as the king of formats.

"I am of that generation where Test cricket is king," he said.

"I will always judge myself on it. Yes I started with IPL but I learned to bowl through first-class cricket; that's where I developed my skill, the art of taking wickets. In Test cricket you have to get the batsman out and that challenges you as a bowler," he asserted.

Bumrah said Test format eliminates the luck factor to a large extent.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma & team take up drills, net practice at Uppal Stadium ahead of ENG series in HYD - WATCH

"T20s, ODIs, some days you might send down five slower balls and get five guys out, when in a Test match they wouldn't have taken one. There is no luck in Test cricket, the better team wins, you cannot take 20 wickets through luck," he pointed out.

"I don't know how the youngsters look at it. But Test cricket has been around this long, it will find a way." However, like most observers of the game, Bumrah also warned against an overkill of any format.

"Every format has its place -- too much Test cricket would be boring, too much white ball the same. I think (the sport needs) a little bit of everything, rather than an overdose of one format or the other," he concluded. PTI TAP PM TAP PM PM

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 12:31 IST

