India vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch The 3rd T20I Match In India, UK & The US?

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will take on Jos Buttler's England in the 3rd match of the India vs England T20I series. India currently lead the series 2-0 and are just one win away from sealing the series. India will be without the service of Rinku Singh who is out due to an injury. Unfortunately for India, star all-rounder Nitish Reddy too will be out for the entire series owing to a side strain that he picked up during India's training session.

India vs England 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Check Out All The Details Here

When Will The India vs England 3rd T20I Take Place?

The 3rd T20I match between India and England will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Raj

Where Will The India vs England 3rd T20I Take Place?

The 3rd T20I match between India and England will take place from 07:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled to take place half an hour ahead of the match [06:30 PM IST]

How To Watch The India vs England 3rd T20I Live Telecast In India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the India vs England 3rd T20I match on the Star Sports Network. [Channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada]

How To Watch The India vs England 3rd T20I Live Streaming In India?

Fans in India can watch the India vs England T20I match live streaming via Disney+ Hotstar. One must need a subscription to watch the match-up

How To Watch The India vs England 3rd T20I Live In The UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the India vs England T20I match live on the Discovery+ app

How To Watch The India vs England 3rd T20I Live In The US?