India vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch The 5th T20I Match LIVE In India, UK & The US?
India lock horns with England in the fifth and the final T20I of the IND vs ENG series. India lead the series 3-1 as of now.
India vs England 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav's Team India have kept their winning streak alive in the T20Is. After being crowned as the World T20 Champions last year, the Indian team is yet to lose a series in the shortest international format. India have already sealed the ongoing IND vs ENG T20I series and they can very well use this match as an opportunity to try new combinations in their eleven and experiment a bit.
India lead the series 3-1 with one match still to go. India were jolted by Nitish Kumar Reddy's injury which saw him getting ruled out of the series, but the Indian team management has managed the resources at disposal pretty meticulously and have secured an unassailable lead.
Here's how to watch the fifth and the final T20I of the series
When Will The India vs England 5th T20I Take Place?
- The 5th T20I match between India and England will take place on February 2, 2025, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Where Will The India vs England 5th T20I Take Place?
- The 5th T20I match between India and England will take place from 07:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled to take place half an hour ahead of the match [06:30 PM IST]
How To Watch The India vs England 5th T20I Live Telecast In India?
- Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the India vs England T20I match on the Star Sports Network. [Channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada]
How To Watch The India vs England 5th T20I Live Streaming In India?
- Fans in India can watch the India vs England T20I match live streaming via Disney+ Hotstar. One must need a subscription to watch the match
How To Watch The India vs England 5th T20I Live In The UK?
- Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the India vs England T20I match live on the Discovery+ app
How To Watch The India vs England 5th T20I Live In The US?
- Fans in the United States of America can watch the India vs England T20I match live on Willow TV
