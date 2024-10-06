Published 09:55 IST, October 6th 2024
India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup Live Streaming: How to Watch the Match in India, UK, US?
IND vs PAK Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Watch Live! Catch the live action of the India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar, with the match
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Where to watch IND vs PAK T20 WC match online and on TV | Image: X/@BCCI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
07:20 IST, October 6th 2024