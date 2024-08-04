Published 13:28 IST, August 4th 2024

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI LIVE Score Updates: Toss to Take Place at 2:00 PM

In the upcoming 2nd ODI match between Sri Lanka and India at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, both teams are gearing up for another exciting showdown. With Sri Lanka's squad featuring strong players like Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, and Kusal Mendis, and India's lineup comprising Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, and Virat Kohli, the stage is set for a thrilling encounter.