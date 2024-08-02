Published 10:52 IST, August 2nd 2024
India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How to watch IND vs SL 1st ODI Live in India, US, and UK?
Get hold of the live streaming details for the India vs Sri Lanka as the ODI series begins today and big stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will return.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India's Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal bump fists during the first T20I match between Sri Lanka and India in Pallekele, Sri Lanka | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
10:52 IST, August 2nd 2024