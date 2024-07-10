Published 19:45 IST, July 10th 2024

India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, IND vs ZIM 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat Zimbabwe by 23 Runs; Go 2-1

ZIM vs IND Match Today: As India tours Zimbabwe, the Shubman Gill-led Team India will take against the Sikandar Raza-led Zimbabwe in the third Twenty20 International of the five-match Twenty20 series. Visit republicworld.com to get the India vs. Zimbabwe complete scoreboard as well as live cricket commentary, ball-by-ball updates, statistics, match results, and all other match-related information.