Published 16:15 IST, July 11th 2024
'I Need To Be There': India Youngster Vows Towards Consistent Refinement In Post Rohit-Kohli Era
After Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's T20I retirement, the onus of taking the team forward now falls upon the young players of Team India who need to step up
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Unseen Video Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Hugging Before Opening | Image: ICC
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:15 IST, July 11th 2024