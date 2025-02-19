'Waiting For You': Indian Cricket Fans Hijack ICC's Comment Section, Remind Pakistan Of Indian Team's Dominance In ICC Events

Champions Trophy 2025: The Pakistan cricket team looks all set to defend its Champions Trophy title. The Mohammad Rizwan-led team will start their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a match against New Zealand that is to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. This is the first time in 29 years that Pakistan are hosting an ICC event on their home soil. They last hosted an ICC event match way back in 1996.

Pakistan have never defeated New Zealand in a Champions Trophy match. Both the sides have come face-to-face in three Champions Trophy matches and New Zealand have remained undefeated. Pakistan play their next Champions Trophy against India in Dubai.

Indian Fans Remind Pakistan OF India's Dominance

There is a lot drama involved whenever India and Pakistan face-to-face. Both these teams only play whenever there is an ICC event. Both Indian and Pakistan have been placed in the same group alongside New Zealand and Bangladesh in the ongoing Champions Trophy. Much ahead of the Pakistan vs New Zealand Champions Trophy opener, the International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a picture of the Pakistan cricket team with the caption 'Hosts Pakistan are all set to begin their Champions Trophy title defence'.

The Indian fans were quick to respond to ICC's Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) post. The Indian fans reminded Pakistan of India's dominance on them. India defeated Pakistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup and also in the 2024 T20 World Cup . This led to the 'Men in Green' being eliminated in the first round itself.

Here Are A Few Reactions

Fans remind Pakistan of India's dominance | Instagram/@ICC

Tough Title Defence For Pakistan

Babar Azam during the tri-nation series | Image: AP