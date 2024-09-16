sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kejriwal Resignation | Kolkata Horror | Nipah Virus | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid |

Published 16:57 IST, September 16th 2024

Indian players working on mental strength ahead of T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet

Indian players have been working on their mental strength for a "long time" which should help the team in overcoming hurdles, says skipper Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of the upcoming women's T20 World Cup next month.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Harmanpreet Kaur
Harmanpreet Kaur | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:51 IST, September 16th 2024