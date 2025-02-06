Injury Concern For India Ahead Of Champions Trophy, Virat Kohli Ruled Out Of First IND vs ENG ODI

England have won the toss and captain Jos Buttler decided to bat first in Nagpur. Virat was last involved in the Ranji Trophy match as he appeared for Delhi against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium recently. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshit rana will be making their ODI debuts against the Three Lions.

Rohit Sharma said, 'We wanted to bowl first, but it doesn't matter a lot. Need to be aggressive with the ball at the start and then need to do well later. Nice to get some time off, it's a fresh start and this is a great chance to do well. It's very important to get some gametime, try and maximize whatever opportunity we have. Jaiswal and Harshit are making their debuts, unfortunately Virat isn't playing, he had a knee problem last night.'