'Skills Are In Good Order': Injury Concerns Plague Travis Head Ahead Of Fourth Test Against India

The man of the match of two of the three test matches between India and Australia, explosive Aussie batter Travis Head is a doubt for the fourth test between the two nations. Travis Head had picked up a quad strain during the final day of the third test and since then has been a doubt for the fourth test. The Aussie batter has scored two centuries against India in the series so far. Incase the Aussie batter misses out on the fourth test, Australia have a few options to replace him with.

Travis Head A Doubt For Fourth Test Against India

Head, one of the in-form batters having scored two centuries so far in the series, had a "a small strain to the quad" picked up during the last day of the third Test at the Gabba.

The 'player of the match' in the last two Tests faced only throw-downs from assistant coach Brad Hodge rather than his fast-bowling teammates at the nets on Tuesday.

"I thought he looked good with the bat in his hands so obviously the skills are in good order. It will just be what risk is associated with that," said McDonald.

"But no concerns from my end, he's been able to do his running so I think he'll be functional come game time." The coach did not speculate on who could fill the spot in the middle-order if Head fails to prove his fitness. The uncapped pair of Josh Inglis and Beau Webster are the stand-byes in the squad.

India will be hoping that Travis Head misses out on the fourth test with the World Test Championship and the series hanging in the balance.