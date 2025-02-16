Injury Scare For India Ahead Of Champions Trophy, Rishabh Pant Hit On Knee During Practice Session

Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, The Indian Cricket Team has suffered a major injury scare. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been hit on his left knee during a practice session in Dubai on Sunday. As per a Times of India report. The Lucknow Super Giants captain was standing beside the practice net where Hardik Pandya was having a go with his bat and a shot from the Indian all-rounder hit the player on his knee.

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025: India On Cusp Of Majestic Record, Set To Reach Historic Milestone With Wins Over BAN And PAK

Rishabh Pant Injured His Knee During Practice Session

Pant looked in pain and was immediately down on the ground. He received attention from the medical team and an ice pack was applied to the knee which happened to receive significant damage due to his car crash on December 22. The TOI report stated Hardik went on to attend the 27-year-old and the two were seen hugging each other. The physio wrapped Pant's knee and the wicketkeeper limped on his way to the dressing room.

Pant came back from the dressing room after a while and decided to have batting practice in the nets. But he didn't look comfortable and it remains to be seen how his fitness is shaped before February 20 when India start their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai.

Jasprit Bumrah's Absence Will Be A Major Concern For India