Virat Kohli SNUBBED Gautam Gambhir’s Request to Captain Team India After Rohit Sharma Stepped Down in 5th BGT Test - REPORT

Weeks after the disappointing Border-Gavaskar Trophy debacle, more and more secrets seem to be spilling from the Team India dressing-room. A fresh report on CricBlogger claims that India head coach Gautam Gambhir apparently approached Virat Kohli with a request ahead of the fifth and final Test in Sydney Cricket Ground after Rohit Sharma decided to rest himself for the game. The report also goes onto claim that Kohli declined the offer to lead the side for the crucial SCG Test. Team India were already trailing 2-1 ahead of the SCG game, but again, they had a chance to win at Sydney and level the prestigious BGT and retain it. Unfortunately that did not happen as Jasprit Bumrah went onto lead the side in the SCG Test. On the crucial third day of the game, Bumrah picked up an injury and could not take any further part in the game. Australia capped the series with a win at SCG, making the scoreline read 3-1.