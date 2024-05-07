'MS Dhoni refuses doctor's advise to take break from IPL due to...': Major issue is plaguing MSD

Advertisement

MS Dhoni's fitness in IPL 2024 has come under scanner as in the past couple of games Chennai Super Kings' team management and MS Dhoni have come under fire on what is the point of the wicketkeeper-batsman playing down the order.

While, MS Dhoni has had a decent tournament with the bat, his recent performances and decisions to demote himself in the batting order have come under the scanner. After CSK's game against Punjab Kings, MS Dhoni was criticised by ex-players and they asked for the former CSK captain to be dropped from the team.

However, some of the suggestions over the weeks have suggested that MS Dhoni might be hiding an injury and playing through pain. These suggestions were at an all-time high when ‘Thala' was seen limping in Chennai Super Kings' match against Delhi Capitals. With the pressure on MS Dhoni mounting after the PBKS game here is the truth behind the CSK star's injury.

Truth Regarding MS Dhoni's injury revealed

If recent reports are to be believed then, CSK sources have confirmed that the decision for MS Dhoni to bat down the order is not due to a strategic call by captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and team management.

According to the report, MS Dhoni is struggling with a muscle tear in his leg and is not in shape to run for long period in the game. Doctors have advised him to take a break but he is taking painkillers to play in the tournament.

This can explain why MS Dhoni has come into bat in the final 2-3 overs of CSK innings throughout the tournament.

Despite the injury, MS Dhoni has kept the wickets for CSK in all games of the tournament so far due to Devon Conway being unavailable. Running between the wickets has been an issue for Dhoni and he is not able to take a break due to CSK's injury issues. This could further suggest why MS Dhoni controversially turned down a single during the game against Punjab Kings at Chepauk when Daryl Mitchell was on the non-striker's end.

If the report by TOI is to be believed then MS Dhoni's fitness will certainly be a concern for CSK. MS Dhoni was injured in last year's IPL as well with a knee issue.