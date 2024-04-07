×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 08:05 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after RR Vs RCB match

IPL: Match 19 of Tata IPL saw Rajasthan Royals thump Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Here are the updated IPL 2024 points table, orange cap and purple cap race.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
RR vs RCB
Jos Buttler and Virat Kohli shake hands post RR vs RCB encounter | Image:iplt20.com/BCCI
  • 2 min read
IPL: Rajasthan Royals thumped Royal Challengers Bengaluru in match 19 of the Tata IPL 2024 by securing a six wicket victory with five balls still to spare. After being put into bat first, Virat Kohli played a brilliant innings by scoring 113 runs which propelled the Royal Challengers Bangalore total to 183/3.

Chasing a target of 184, Rajasthan Royals lost Yashaswi Jaisval early on in the innings but Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler eased any nerves with a brilliant partnership. RCB’s bowling attack was ineffective and lackluster on the night as they had no answer to the Jos Buttler onslaught. Kohli’s first innings heroics were overshadowed by the England Captain as he marked his return to form by scoring an unbeaten 58 ball 100 and powered Rajasthan by home by finishing off with a six.

The win maintains Rajasthan Royals perfect start to the season as they have now won 4 out of 4 games and sit pretty at the top. As for Royal Challengers Bengaluru woes continue as they now have won only one game out of their first five and with stars like Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green misfiring the team looks lifeless. While Rajasthan’s playoff chances look better and better, RCB’s playoff hopes are now on a knifeedge.

Here are the implications the match between RR and RCB had on IPL Standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap race.

IPL 2024 Points Table After RR vs RCB 

PosTeamMatWonLostPointsNRR
1Rajasthan Royals4408+1.120
2Kolkata Knight Riders3306+2.518
3Chennai Super Kings4214+0.517
4Lucknow Super Giants3214+0.483
5Sunrisers Hyderabad4224+0.409
6Punjab Kings4224-0.220
7Gujarat Titans4224-0.580
8Royal Challengers Bengaluru5142-0.843
9Delhi Capitals4132-1.347
10Mumbai Indians3030-1.423

IPL 2024: Orange Cap race after RR vs RCB

Virat Kohli with his fantastic 113 off 72 balls has inched out head and shoulders above the competition with 316 runs in five innings. Riyan Parag maintains his second spot but Sanju Samson with his fifty yesterday has leapfrogged Henrich Klassen at the third spot. Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill completes the Top 5.

 No.

Player

M

Ins

NO

Runs

HS

Avg

BF

SR

100/50

4s/6s

1

Virat Kohli

551

316

83*105.33216146.291/229/12
2

Riyan Parag

442

185

84*92.50117158.120/213/12
3

Sanju Samson

441

178

8259.33118150.850/217/8
4

Heinrich Klaasen

442

177

80*88.5087203.440/26/17
5

Shubman Gill

441

164

89*54.67103159.220/111/7


IPL 2024: Purple Cap race after RR vs RCB

Yuzi Chahal after his 2-34 in four overs last night for the Royals is now in possession of the purple cap with 8 wickets in four matches. Gujarat Titan’s Mohit Sharma and Chennai Super King’s Mustafizur Rahman are in 2nd and 3rd with 7 wickets each. LSG’s Mayank Yadav and DC’s Khaleel Ahmed round out the top five. 

No.

Player

M

Ins

Ovs

Runs

Wkts

BBI

Avg

Econ

SR

4w/5w

1

Yuzvendra Chahal

5514.089

8

3/1111.126.3510.50/0
2

Mohit Sharma

4414.0109

7

25/315.577.7812.000/0
3

Mustafizur Rahman

3312.0106

7

29/415.148.8310.281/0
4

Mayank Yadav

228.041

6

14/36.835.128.000/0
5

Nandre Burger

4414.084

6

11/220.668.8514.00/0


 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 07:57 IST

Whatsapp logo