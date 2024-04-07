Updated April 7th, 2024 at 00:26 IST
Virat Kohli's 113 still not enough! RCB continue to lose in IPL 2024 despite VK's brilliance
Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 113 in the RR vs RCB game of IPL 2024 but his century went in vain as Royal Challengers Benguluru lost the match by 6 wickets.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Virat Kohli's innings of 113 went futile against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. When he started tearing down the RR bowlers, it seemed that it would be one of the classic Virat Kohli days. But as the match progressed, it became clear that it might be one of Kohli's usual days but RCB will still not be able to attain a win. Consequently, Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost the match by 6 wickets, their 4th in IPL 2024.
Virat Kohli's century went in vain
Courtesy of Virat Kohli's spectacular knock, RCB reached a total of 183 at the loss of just three wickets. Captain Faf du Plessis also played his part well. He put on 44 in 33 balls. Aside from them, no sizeable contribution came from any other batter.
Chasing 184, Rajasthan Royals lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early, but skipper Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler did not stop at anything. They pummeled the RCB bowling relentlessly and made a mockery of the target score. In the end, RR breached the finishing line with 6 wickets in hand and still five balls to spare.
Following the culmination of the match, disappointed RCB fans expressed their dismay on the social media platform X.
RCB will have to focus on the next game now
A section of the fans also blamed Virat Kohli for the defeat, but as per the statistics, it is Kohli who is doing the majority of the scoring for RCB. In 5 matches, Virat Kohli has already breached the 300-mark. He is leading the Orange Cap race with 316 runs.
While it could be a difficult loss for the RCB to shrug, but the tournament will move. RCB and Virat Kohli will return on April 11. They will next take on Mumbai Indians at home.
Published April 7th, 2024 at 00:17 IST
