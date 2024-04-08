×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 09:10 IST

IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap & Purple Cap after MI vs DC, LSG vs GT

Here is the updated IPL 2024 Points Table, Orange Cap race and Purple Cap race after MI vs DC, LSG vs GT.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mumbai Indians move up the points table in IPL 2024 after first win
Mumbai Indians move up the points table in IPL 2024 after first win | Image:IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
IPL: Sunday was the day of the double header as Mumbai Indians hosted the Delhi Captitals at the Wankhade Stadium in the afternoon and Lucknow Super Giants hosted the Gujarat Titans in the evening fixture of the double header.

The match 20  of Tata IPL 2024 saw MI dominate DC and win by 29 runs. Mumbai set a mammoth target of 234 after Romario Shepherd’s blistering knock which saw him score 32 runs in the last over. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Tim David also starred with the bat for MI.

In the second innings, Delhi fought well as Prithvi Shaw and Tristan Stubbs both scored scintiallating fifties to keep them in the hunt. But a Geralt Coetzee masterclass with the ball as he took 4 wickets meant MI dispatched DC with ease in the end. Jasprit Bumrah managed to pick up two wickets as well.

Also Read | Shepherd unlashes with final-over knock

In the second encounter, LSG went into bat first and scrambled to a total of just 163 thanks to Marcus Stoinis (55), KL Rahul (31) and Nicholas Pooran (22). It was a below par total but a fighting one.

The Super Giants maintained their reputation as a great defending side as they bundled GT for only 130 to win match 21 of Tata IPL 2024 by 33 runs. Yash Thakur was the star of the night for LSG as he picked up a fifer and conceded only 30 runs. Krunal Pandya was also one of the picks from  the bowlers as he finished the match with an excellent 3/11 in 4 overs.

Also Read | KL Rahul HIGHLY IMPRESSED with bowler who dismissed Virat Kohli

The double header has significant implications on the IPL 2024 points table as Mumbai Indians opened their account and jumped to the 8th spot in the table moving Delhi Capitals to the bottom. RCB also dropped places to 9th. LSG on the other hand registered their fourth consecutive win of the season and are at 3rd spot in the table. While, GT with their third loss of the season are 7th in the standings.

Here’s how the updated IPL 2024 points table, orange cap and purple cap looks like after MI vs DC and LSG vs GT. 

PosTeamMatWonLostPointsNRR
1Rajasthan Royals4408+1.120
2Kolkata Knight Riders3306+2.518
3Lucknow Super Giants4316+0.775
4Chennai Super Kings4214+0.517
5Sunrisers Hyderabad4224+0.409
6Punjab Kings4224-0.220
7Gujarat Titans5234-0.797
8Mumbai Indians4132-0.704
9Royal Challengers Bengaluru5142-0.843
10Delhi Capitals5142-1.370

 

IPL Orange Cap Race after MI vs DC, LSG vs GT

PlayerRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate100s50s4s6s
Virat Kohli316113*105.33146.29122912
Sai Sudharsan1914538.2129.0500202
Riyan Parag18584*92.5158.11021412
Shubman Gill18389*45.75147.5801137
Sanju Samson17882*59.33150.8402178

 

IPL Purple Cap Race after MI vs DC, LSG vs GT
 

PlayerOversWicketsBest BowlingAverageEconomy4 Wicket Hauls
Yuzvendra Chahal1483/1111.126.35-
Mustafizur Rahman1274/2915.148.831
Gerald Coetzee14.374/3422.0010.621
Mohit Sharma1973/2523.578.68-
Khaleel Ahmed2072/2124.288.5-
Published April 8th, 2024 at 09:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

