IPL: Sunday was the day of the double header as Mumbai Indians hosted the Delhi Captitals at the Wankhade Stadium in the afternoon and Lucknow Super Giants hosted the Gujarat Titans in the evening fixture of the double header.

The match 20 of Tata IPL 2024 saw MI dominate DC and win by 29 runs. Mumbai set a mammoth target of 234 after Romario Shepherd’s blistering knock which saw him score 32 runs in the last over. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Tim David also starred with the bat for MI.

In the second innings, Delhi fought well as Prithvi Shaw and Tristan Stubbs both scored scintiallating fifties to keep them in the hunt. But a Geralt Coetzee masterclass with the ball as he took 4 wickets meant MI dispatched DC with ease in the end. Jasprit Bumrah managed to pick up two wickets as well.

In the second encounter, LSG went into bat first and scrambled to a total of just 163 thanks to Marcus Stoinis (55), KL Rahul (31) and Nicholas Pooran (22). It was a below par total but a fighting one.

The Super Giants maintained their reputation as a great defending side as they bundled GT for only 130 to win match 21 of Tata IPL 2024 by 33 runs. Yash Thakur was the star of the night for LSG as he picked up a fifer and conceded only 30 runs. Krunal Pandya was also one of the picks from the bowlers as he finished the match with an excellent 3/11 in 4 overs.

The double header has significant implications on the IPL 2024 points table as Mumbai Indians opened their account and jumped to the 8th spot in the table moving Delhi Capitals to the bottom. RCB also dropped places to 9th. LSG on the other hand registered their fourth consecutive win of the season and are at 3rd spot in the table. While, GT with their third loss of the season are 7th in the standings.

Here’s how the updated IPL 2024 points table, orange cap and purple cap looks like after MI vs DC and LSG vs GT.

IPL Orange Cap Race after MI vs DC, LSG vs GT

Player Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate 100s 50s 4s 6s Virat Kohli 316 113* 105.33 146.29 1 2 29 12 Sai Sudharsan 191 45 38.2 129.05 0 0 20 2 Riyan Parag 185 84* 92.5 158.11 0 2 14 12 Shubman Gill 183 89* 45.75 147.58 0 1 13 7 Sanju Samson 178 82* 59.33 150.84 0 2 17 8

IPL Purple Cap Race after MI vs DC, LSG vs GT



Player Overs Wickets Best Bowling Average Economy 4 Wicket Hauls Yuzvendra Chahal 14 8 3/11 11.12 6.35 - Mustafizur Rahman 12 7 4/29 15.14 8.83 1 Gerald Coetzee 14.3 7 4/34 22.00 10.62 1 Mohit Sharma 19 7 3/25 23.57 8.68 - Khaleel Ahmed 20 7 2/21 24.28 8.5 -