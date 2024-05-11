Advertisement

In the game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, on Thursday, Punjab Kings were unable to get the much-needed win. After electing to bowl, Harshal Patel's form with the ball continued, as he scalped three big wickets and debutante Vidhwath Kaverappa also managed to pick up two.

Chasing 242, Rilee Rossouw smashed a 27-ball 61, while Shashank Singh hammered 37 runs in 19 balls. But a flurry of wickets in the middle overs proved costly and Punjab were bowled out for 181. Losing the encounter by 60 runs, the Kings missed out on the playoffs in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.

After the result, the franchise focused on the positives from the season and will be hoping to finish the tournament on a good note, with two matches still to go.

"It is disappointing. But it should not be tough work to motivate the boys. This is one of the premier competitions in the world. It's a great opportunity to show your skills. Look at Shashank Singh, and what he has done in the tournament. The players have to see the remaining two games as an opportunity and take what happened personally. And find a way to turn the result around and finish the season on a good note," Punjab Kings Assistant Coach Brad Haddin said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Punjab had a tough day at the field on Thursday night, with three catches dropped in the first five overs, two off Virat Kohli on 0 and 10, and one off Rajat Patidar when he was batting on 0. While Kohli scored 92 runs in the match, Patidar scored 55. Haddin admitted the dropped catches cost his side the match.

"100 percent we lost the match because of dropped catches. If we look through the game, we dropped two guys on a duck, and both of them scored big runs. That was where the game was lost. There was not too much difference in the batting and bowling of both teams. The catches we put down cost us the game," he said.

On being asked about Kagiso Rabada's absence from the playing XI, Haddin revealed that the Proteas pacer was unwell. "Kagiso Rabada was unwell today. Hence, he was not selected for the team," he said.

The stand-in skipper Sam Curran also spoke at the post-match presentation ceremony and said his side will focus on the positives from the season and will continue to work hard. "A lot of positive signs throughout the season, but not enough to get over the line, unfortunately. We knew that we had the best side for the rest of the tournament and feel gutted for the team. We have to keep our heads up, keep learning, and keep becoming better. The ups and downs have been quite tough, but we have to keep learning and keep working hard," he signed off.

Meanwhile, INR 45 Lakhs were raised during the match in Dharamsala on Thursday to the noble cause of girl child education. The M3M Foundation, in partnership with Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, has committed support to females for vocational education, and Rs 5 Lakhs will be donated for every 25 runs scored and 3 wickets taken by Punjab Kings during their home games.

Punjab Kings will next face off against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, 15th May at 19:30 IST.