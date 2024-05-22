Updated May 22nd, 2024 at 13:41 IST
'After Rohit, he should be India captain. He is a born leader': Should he be India's next captain?
As the T20 World Cup approaches, there is an ongoing debate over this player to be the next captain of Team India in all three formats.
Rohit Sharma is all set to lead India in the T20 World Cup 2024 but there is a growing feeling that he might be closer to the end of his career.
Given the way things are progressing in the current version of IPL 2024 and the growing debate and speculation around who should succeed Rohit Sharma as skipper, fans have named their pick on who should be the next captain of Team India.
Team India's Next Captain Named
Fans on Social Media want Shreyas Iyer to be the next captain of Team India after he led Kolkata Knight Riders to their fourth final in IPL history. Iyer has impressed a lot of critics this year with his captaincy as he led KKR to the number one spot in IPL rankings and followed their impressive league campaign with a dominant 8 wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in qualifier 1 to advance to the finals.
This also meant that Shreyas Iyer became the first captain in IPL history to take two different franchises to the finals (Delhi Capitals in 2020). This had many fans on X, making their claims and debating that Shreyas Iyer should be the next captain for Team India as they believe he is a better leader than Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Sanju Samson.
Should Shreyas Iyer be the next Captain for Team India?
The debate around Shreyas Iyer to be the next captain for Team India is an interesting one as he surely has a better IPL CV as a captain than the likes of KL Rahul and Rishab Pant.
But for Shreyas Iyer to even genuinely get into the conversation of being Team India's next captain first he needs to solidify his place in the side in all formats as a batter.
Iyer's lack of performances and unwillingness to participate in first class cricket meant that BCCI dropped him from the central contract for 2023-24 season. Hence, Iyer needs to solidify his place in the Indian Cricket Team first.
