'After Rohit, he should be India captain. He is a born leader': Should he be India's next captain?

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma is all set to lead India in the T20 World Cup 2024 but there is a growing feeling that he might be closer to the end of his career.

Given the way things are progressing in the current version of IPL 2024 and the growing debate and speculation around who should succeed Rohit Sharma as skipper, fans have named their pick on who should be the next captain of Team India.

Advertisement

Also Read | 'Only Indian who silenced Cummins in Ahmedabad': Shreyas Iyer lauded

Team India's Next Captain Named

Fans on Social Media want Shreyas Iyer to be the next captain of Team India after he led Kolkata Knight Riders to their fourth final in IPL history. Iyer has impressed a lot of critics this year with his captaincy as he led KKR to the number one spot in IPL rankings and followed their impressive league campaign with a dominant 8 wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in qualifier 1 to advance to the finals.

This also meant that Shreyas Iyer became the first captain in IPL history to take two different franchises to the finals (Delhi Capitals in 2020). This had many fans on X, making their claims and debating that Shreyas Iyer should be the next captain for Team India as they believe he is a better leader than Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Sanju Samson.

Advertisement

This guy is far better than Pant, KL and Sanju as a captain. He is born to be a leader. After Rohit, he should take charge of all three formats. Probably the best option INDIA will have. So proud of you skipper @ShreyasIyer15 . pic.twitter.com/R9RA5p9oON — Abdullah Masroor (@Abdullaahhhh13)

Remember Virat Kohli wants to groom Shreyas Iyer as White ball Captain of Team India.



• I always feels bad for him because That shoulder injury against England ruin the most important time of Shreyas Iyer's career.💔

Now I wish he remains injury free for the rest of his life.❤️ pic.twitter.com/YUK6PyMf5D — Ankit (@cric_RCB)

Captain Shreyas Iyer would've won us this match 💔 pic.twitter.com/yt2nF1Uy3G — Beast (@Beast__07_)

Also Read | Gambhir shows how to break Cummins and Head: KKR's win lauded

Advertisement

Should Shreyas Iyer be the next Captain for Team India?

The debate around Shreyas Iyer to be the next captain for Team India is an interesting one as he surely has a better IPL CV as a captain than the likes of KL Rahul and Rishab Pant.

Advertisement

But for Shreyas Iyer to even genuinely get into the conversation of being Team India's next captain first he needs to solidify his place in the side in all formats as a batter.

Iyer's lack of performances and unwillingness to participate in first class cricket meant that BCCI dropped him from the central contract for 2023-24 season. Hence, Iyer needs to solidify his place in the Indian Cricket Team first.

Advertisement