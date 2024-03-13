Advertisement

The Indian Premier League (IPL), the highly anticipated domestic cricket spectacle, is getting ready for its exciting 17th season. The schedule for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) has been officially released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which promises spectators another exciting cricket show.

Cricket fans can anticipate exciting matches and memorable moments from their favourite teams and players, as the scene is set for intense competition and thrilling performances. Get hold of the ticket details of the Indian Premier League.

What is the IPL 2024 ticket price?

Ticket prices for the IPL 2024 vary from team to team. However, here is an idea of the range of the IPL 2024 tickets.

Starting price: ₹450 to ₹850

Mid-range: ₹900 to ₹3,000

Premium: ₹4,000 to ₹18,000

VIP: ₹19,000 and above

Venues and their price range

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (Maharashtra): Ticket prices range from Rs. 800 to Rs. 35,000.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Ticket prices vary between Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 5,000.

PCA Stadium, Mohali (Punjab): Tickets are priced from Rs. 800 to Rs. 25,000.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata (West Bengal): Ticket prices range from Rs. 400 to Rs. 14,000.

Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad (Telangana): Ticket prices vary between Rs. 400 to Rs. 18,000.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (Karnataka): Tickets are priced from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 18,000.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi: Ticket prices range from Rs. 500 to Rs. 15,000.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur (Rajasthan): Ticket prices vary between Rs. 500 to Rs. 15,000.

Where can I book tickets for the IPL 2024 matches?

Fans can buy their tickets on the official IPL website or through authorised ticketing services like as BookMyShow or Paytm Insider

IPL 2024 schedule

M1: CSK vs RCB—March 22, Chennai at 8:00 PM

M2: PBKS vs DC— March 23, Mohali at 3:30 PM

M3: KKR vs SRH—March 23, Kolkata at 7:30 PM

M4: RR vs LSG— March 24, Jaipur at 3:30 PM

M5: GT vs MI— March 24, Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM

M6: RCB vs PBKS— March 25, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM

M7: CSK vs GT— March 26, Chennai at 7:30 PM

M8: SRH vs MI— March 27, Hyderabad at 7:30 PM

M9: RR vs DC— March 28, Jaipur at 7:30 PM

M10: RCB vs KKR— March 29, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM

M11: LSG vs PBKS— March 30, Lucknow at 7:30 PM

M12: GT vs SRH— March 31, Ahmedabad at 3:30 PM

M13: DC vs CSK— March 31, Vizag at 7:30 PM

M14: MI vs RR— April 1, Mumbai at 7:30 PM

M15: RCB vs LSG— April 2, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM

M16: DC vs KKR— April 3, Vizag at 7:30 PM

M17: GT vs PBKS— April 4, Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM

M18: SRH vs CSK— April 5, Hyderabad at 7:30 PM

M19: RR VS RCB— April 6, Jaipur at 7:30 PM

M 20: MI vs DC— April 7, Mumbai at 3:30 PM

M 21: LSG vs GT— April 7, Lucknow at 7:30 PM