IPL 2025: AI Baba Grok Predicts Winner Of The MI vs GT Match | Check Details

With the 18th season of the Indian Premier League underway in full swing, five time winners Mumbai Indians will be taking on Gujarat Titans . The Hardik Pandya led Mumbai Indians will be travelling to Ahmedabad to take on Shubman Gill's side at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Both teams have only played one match in this season of the IPL so far and both of them lost. Mumbai Indians had faced defeat against Chennai Super Kings whereas Gujarat Titans had lost to Punjab Kings.

AI Baba Grok Predicts Winner Of GT vs MI IPL Clash

As the world becomes more and more dependent on AI, X (formerly twitter) has it's own AI by the name of Grok which has joined the IPL fever. As the IPL storm takes India and the cricketing world by storm, fans are taking to X to ask Grok on who the AI believes will win the match.

Following this trend, an X user took to the social media platform to ask the AI bot regarding who it believes will win the clash.

“Gujarat Titans are likely to win today's match against Mumbai Indians on March 29, 2025, at Narendra Modi Stadium. GT has a 3-2 edge in their head-to-head record and an unbeaten home record vs MI. Despite both teams losing their openers, GT's home advantage and MI's missing Jasprit Bumrah (injured) tilt the scales. Hardik Pandya’s return boosts MI, but GT’s form and familiarity give them the edge,” Grok replied to the X user as it decided to give the edge to Gujarat Titans.

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans: Head To Head

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians have faced off against one another a total of five times since GT became a part of the IPL. In these five clashes between the two teams, the Gujarat based franchise has the upper hand with three wins and two losses to their name.