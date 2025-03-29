Rohit Sharma Opens Up On Mumbai Indians' Chances In IPL 2025: 'A Lot Of Boxes You Need To Tick'

Mumbai Indians haven't had the desired start to IPL 2025. The five time champions lost to Chennai Super Kings in their oepuing encounter and will now take on the Gujarat Titans on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians To Face Gujarat Titans On Saturday

Mumbai finished last in the IPL 2024, which happened to be Hardik's first assignment as the captain of the IPL side. The Indian all-rounder missed the first match against CSK but is back with renewed vigour and will lead the team against GT.

Rohit had a poor outing in the first match and will hope to turn around his fortunes when he opens the batting in Ahmedabad. The 37-year-old has been one of the most fearsome batters in the shortest format and has opened up on Mumbai Indians' challenges ahead if the GT vs MI clash.

Rohit Sharma Opens Up On Mumbai Indians' Challenges In IPL 2025

In an interaction with the Mumbai Indians media team, he reveals his ultimate dream is to lift the 6th IPL title but for that a lot of boxes needs to be ticked.

“My immediate goal is obviously to try and bring the glory back to MI, win the trophy here. But we do understand it takes a lot of hard work. It needs a lot of things to click together. That is the challenge of the IPL. To win 17 games, is like half the T20 season, but you play that in two months. So that is a challenge. There's a lot of boxes which you need to tick and then get to the trophy.”