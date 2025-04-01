IPL 2025: AI Chatbot Grok Envisions MS Dhoni's IPL Retirement, Generates Ghibli Anime Of How His Final Match Will Look Like

Chennai Super Kings ' ex-skipper MS Dhoni is currently facing a lot of criticism for his batting in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League ( IPL ). Chennai Super Kings have won just one match so far in IPL 2025, and fans are already predicting that they might end up finishing last this season. No prizes for guessing the fact that Chennai's batting hasn't been working so far this season. The five-time champions do not look like a side that can post a total of 200 or even chase it down. This sounds brutal, but the writing is there on the wall for CSK to see.

The MS Dhoni situation seems to be getting worse for the Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni's fitness and his capability with the bat are under the radar as CSK try to navigate their way through a dismal IPL campaign. MS Dhoni shocked everybody by coming down to bat at number nine in a game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Will Dhoni continue to play for Chennai Super Kings till the end of IPL 2025 and walk away from the sport after that, or is there another "definitely not" waiting? Nobody has the answer to it.

Grok Generates Ghibli Images of MS Dhoni's Speculated Retirement

AI Chatbot Grok has been the biggest talking point for some time now. Grok has been giving honest opinions about almost everything and was asked to envision how MS Dhoni's retirement will look like. The AI Chatbot generated a few Ghibli images of MS Dhoni's retirement and how it will look like, whenever it happens.

Here Are The Pictures

Ravindra Jadeja's Viral Instagram Post Raises Questions on MS Dhoni's Future

Amid all the flak that Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni are getting due to their performances in IPL 2025, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja posted an Instagram story of MSD and himself and captioned it "Things Will Change".

